Braun recorded 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes in Monday's 112-108 preseason win over the Raptors.

Braun was perfect from the field en route to a game-high-tying 19 points. He also tallied two steals, matching the team high. The 24-year-old shooting guard is coming off a career-best season in which he was a regular in the starting five. Over 79 regular-season appearances (77 starts) in the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 33.9 minutes per game. The Kansas product also posted career-high shooting splits of 58.0/39.7/82.7 last season.