Braun finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 128-95 victory over the Thunder.

The Nuggets took care of business early, allowing Braun and Peyton Wayson to get extra touches. Braun was a popular sleeper this season because he was supposed to step into Bruce Brown's role, but his minutes haven't been as high as many had hoped so far.