Braun posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 loss to Cleveland.

Braun is starting to trend up in fantasy basketball, as he's been asked to play a larger role in the absence of Jamal Murray (hamstring). Over the last three games, Braun is averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers.