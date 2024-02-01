Braun contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Braun scored double-digits for the first time in more than two weeks, continuing his lean spell of late. He has played fewer than 20 minutes in 10 of the past 11 games, failing to take his performances to the next level. He is now outside the top 300 for the season and can be safely left on waiver wires in all competitive leagues.