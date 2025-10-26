Nuggets' Christian Braun: Pops for 20 against Phoenix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun chipped in 20 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 133-111 win over the Suns.
After being held to six points in the Nuggets' opener Thursday, Braun roared back with a much sturdier performance. The fourth-year guard took a big step forward in 2024-25, but Denver is counting on further growth from him as a key part of the supporting cast behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
