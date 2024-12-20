Braun notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Braun rejoined the starting lineup after a one-game absence, but his minute total was lower than normal. The team won't take any chances with Braun's back issue and will bring him along slowly. We may see a game or two where his usage falls below his usual 34.3-minute season average, but barring any setbacks, he'll return to his customary minute amount in short order.