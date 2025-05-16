Braun had 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-107 victory over the Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Braun has had his fair share of struggles on the offensive end in this series, but he erupted for his best game of the playoffs to help keep Denver alive. Through six Western Conference Semifinal outings, Braun now holds averages of 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers on 39.0 percent shooting from the field.