Braun posted one point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four steals in 14 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 win over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

These are not garbage-time numbers. Despite Braun's inability to contribute offensively, his ballhawking and energy generated numerous turnovers throughout the game for Denver. The rookie has averaged 12.8 minutes per contest thus far in the playoffs.