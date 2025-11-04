Nuggets' Christian Braun: Pours in 21 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun notched 21 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 130-124 win over the Kings.
Braun eclipsed 20 points for the second time this campaign and produced arguably his best game of the young season. He's still waiting to find his rhythm from beyond the arc, however. During the 2024-25 regular season, Braun knocked down 1.1 triples per game at a 39.7 percent clip. But through the opening six games, he's hitting just 0.5 attempts per game at a 21.4 percent mark.
