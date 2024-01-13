Braun is probable against the Pacers on Sunday due to a left ankle sprain.
Braun has yet to miss a game this season and it doesn't appear that his ankle issue is serious enough to mess up that trend. Braun is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 turnovers in 18.8 minutes across six January appearances.
