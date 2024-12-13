Braun is listed as probable for Friday's matchup against the Clippers due to a right quad contusion.

Braun has yet to miss a game this season and will likely give it a go Friday. The 23-year-old has played well in an increased role thus far, and in his last five outings he has averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the field across 36.2 minutes per contest.