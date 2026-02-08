Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain.
Braun is still working through a lingering left ankle injury, but he is on track to play in a fourth consecutive game. He has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 33.7 minutes per game over his last three outings.
