Braun is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain.

Braun is still working through a lingering left ankle injury, but he is on track to play in a fourth consecutive game. He has averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 33.7 minutes per game over his last three outings.

