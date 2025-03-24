Braun is probable for Monday's game versus Chicago with a left foot strain.
Braun has been playing through probable tags with this injury for a while now, so this is nothing new. During Sunday's game versus Houston, Braun logged 34 minutes with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Good to go vs. Houston•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Available Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Green light to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Questionable to suit up Wednesday•