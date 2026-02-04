default-cbs-image
Braun (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.

Braun logged 26 minutes as a starter in his return from a lengthy layoff during Tuesday's loss to the Pistons, and it looks like he'll be available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Braun is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

