Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable for Wednesday
Braun (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.
Braun logged 26 minutes as a starter in his return from a lengthy layoff during Tuesday's loss to the Pistons, and it looks like he'll be available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Braun is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.