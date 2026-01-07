default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Braun (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Boston.

The Nuggets are expected to get reinforcements back in the lineup after Braun, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Tim Hardaway were held out for maintenance Monday against the 76ers. Braun will be looking to bounce back after a dud in Sunday's loss to the Nets.

More News