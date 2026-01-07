Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Boston.
The Nuggets are expected to get reinforcements back in the lineup after Braun, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Tim Hardaway were held out for maintenance Monday against the 76ers. Braun will be looking to bounce back after a dud in Sunday's loss to the Nets.
