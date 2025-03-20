Braun (foot) is probable to play Friday against Portland.
Braun was ruled probable to play Monday against the Warriors but was surprisingly ruled out, so although he is probable again for Friday, it is not guaranteed that he will play. In the event the up-and-coming guard is sidelined, expect Jalen Pickett to get an extended run until he returns.
