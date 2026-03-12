Nuggets' Christian Braun: Puts up 19 points in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun racked up 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over Houston.
After missing a big chunk of the year with an ankle sprain, Braun is finally starting to gain a rhythm. The swingman has averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes per game across his last seven contests, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor during this period.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Mediocre in blowout loss•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Hits for season-high 23 on Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Passive in win Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Terrific line in loss•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Officially in•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Expected to play vs. Grizzlies•