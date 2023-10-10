Braun (calf) is questionable against the Suns on Tuesday, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
Braun is day-to-day with a left calf contusion, and while it doesn't sound serious, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the defending champs exercise caution. Braun is someone many inside Denver believe could fill the gap left by Bruce Brown.
