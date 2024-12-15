Share Video

Braun is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to low back spasms.

This is a new injury for Braun, who's been a mainstay on the injury report due to a lingering quadriceps issue but has yet to miss a game this season. If he's sidelined, Julian Strawther, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson would be candidates for increased roles.

