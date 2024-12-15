Braun is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to low back spasms.
This is a new injury for Braun, who's been a mainstay on the injury report due to a lingering quadriceps issue but has yet to miss a game this season. If he's sidelined, Julian Strawther, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson would be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Available for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Probable for Friday vs. LAC•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Well-rounded outing in victory•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Good to go•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Will likely play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Will play Saturday•