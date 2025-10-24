Braun recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime loss to Golden State.

This was a very quiet game by Braun's standards, but his fantasy managers can chalk this up as an off night. Braun saw a ton of minutes in this one, but he took a back seat on offense while Aaron Gordon erupted for 50 points. During the 2024-25 regular season, Braun was a top-60 player in nine-category leagues for his ability to chip in across the board.