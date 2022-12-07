Braun finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 16 minutes in Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks.

After Braun and Bones Hyland combined to play just seven minutes in the Nuggets' previous game Sunday against the Pelicans, the two ended up essentially absorbing the rotation spot of Ish Smith, who didn't leave the bench in a coach's decision. According to Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com, head coach Michael Malone said after Tuesday's contest that he's "got to find minutes for Christian," but that may prove more difficult once Michael Porter (heel) is ultimately cleared to play. In the short term, however, Braun looks as though he could serve as one of the Nuggets' top backups on the wing.