Braun chipped in 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 53 minutes during Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime loss to Minnesota.

Braun stepped up amid absences from Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Michael Porter (personal), and the extra time allowed the third-year pro to post his sixth double-double of the season. He's hit the milestone twice over his past three games, and he's averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in his last 10 appearances.