Braun chipped in 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 win over Charlotte.

Braun moved back into the starting lineup, filling in for the injured Russell Westbrook who was sidelined due to a hamstring issue. After a red-hot start to the season, Braun's production had tailed off until recently, having now scored at least 20 points in six of the past 10 games. Over the past eight games, he is averaging 18.9 points to go with 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. Should Westbrook be forced to miss additional time, Braun should be able to hold down a starting role moving forward.