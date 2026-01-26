site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Remains out for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Braun (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Pistons.
Braun will be sidelined for an eighth straight game and remains without a timetable for a return. He can be considered highly questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.
