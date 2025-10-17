default-cbs-image
Braun (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Along with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, Braun will sit out the Nuggets' preseason finale. His next opportunity to suit up will be in the team's regular-season opener against Golden State on Thursday.

