Braun will return to a bench role Saturday versus the 76ers.
Braun made a spot start -- just his second of the year -- in the second game of a back-to-back set Wednesday versus Milwaukee as most of the team's regular starters rested. Braun will move back to the bench with the normal crew back in action Saturday and should see his minutes scaled back.
