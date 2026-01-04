Nuggets' Christian Braun: Returning and starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is available and in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Nets on Sunday.
Braun has progressed enough in his recovery from a significant left ankle sprain to return following a 23-game absence. Per Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today, Nuggets had coach David Adelman told reporters that Braun and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) would both operate under minutes restrictions in their returns.
