Braun (ankle) is available and in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Nets on Sunday.

Braun has progressed enough in his recovery from a significant left ankle sprain to return following a 23-game absence. Per Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today, Nuggets had coach David Adelman told reporters that Braun and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) would both operate under minutes restrictions in their returns.

