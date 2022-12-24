Braun will operate off the bench Friday against Portland.
Braun drew a spot start in the absence of Jamal Murray (knee) on Tuesday, but the former will head back to a reserve role with the ladder back in the mix Friday. Across 27 games as a reserve, the rookie has averaged 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes.
