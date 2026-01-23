This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Ruled out Friday
Braun is out for Friday's game against the Bucks with a left ankle sprain.
The Nuggets have now ruled out Braun in seven consecutive games without a single upgrade on his status. Given that he hasn't received a questionable tag since Jan. 11, Braun appears to be out indefinitely.