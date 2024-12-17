Braun (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Braun will miss his first game of the season due to lower back spasms, his next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Portland. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Julian Strawther, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson are candidates for increased roles.
