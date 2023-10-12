Braun (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against Chicago, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Braun was questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup and will officially be out for a second consecutive game. His next chance to play will be Sunday in a rematch against the Bulls.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Status uncertain versus Chicago•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Downgraded to out•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Staying in Denver•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Questionable against Phoenix•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Dealing with calf issue•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Another impactful performance•