Braun recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT, 1-1 3PT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes in Friday's 134-111 victory over the Pacers.

It is just the third time Braun has recorded double-digit points this season. He has played sparingly recently, but he saw 15 minutes Friday, as the Nuggets were in cruise control for most of the game. It will take an injury to somebody ahead of him in the rotation to start seeing more consistant minutes.