Braun posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 win over Memphis.

Braun moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Jamal Murray who was out with a knee injury. While he didn't blow anyone away with his performance, he was solid enough for those who did manage to stream him in. He isn't really on the radar in standard formats but has shown glimpses of what he might be able to do long-term. He could be edging ahead of certain players in the rotation, meaning deeper league managers should at least keep an eye on him moving forward.