Braun provided 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 24 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 victory over Brooklyn.

Braun has had a limited impact on the scoreboard in recent weeks, but he scored in double figures for a second consecutive matchup Thursday. He also made an impact on the defensive end with a season-high two blocks. Over seven appearances in December, the 22-year-old has averaged 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.