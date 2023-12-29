Braun provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 142-105 win over Memphis.

Braun saw an uptick in playing time during Thursday's blowout victory and contributed in multiple areas. He matched his second-highest assist total of the season while also scoring in double figures for the second time in his last three appearances. The 22-year-old has been an inconsistent contributor this month, averaging 7.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game in December.