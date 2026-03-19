Braun totaled 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies.

Braun stepped up in a game where the Nuggets' go-to scoring options, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, weren't as sharp as they usually are. Braun has missed considerable time due to injury this season but has been healthy of late, and if he stays as such, he can definitely help your team in the fantasy playoffs. Braun is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game since the beginning of March, but it's worth noting he's scored at least 19 points in three of his last five outings, including putting up 20-plus points in the last two. The arrow is definitely pointing up for Braun.