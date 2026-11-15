Braun finished Saturday's 116-108 victory over the Pelicans with 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 28 minutes.

Braun continues to put together a strong bounce-back season, having now recorded at least three steals in five games. Although his scoring can be a little inconsistent, he is doing more than enough to be rostered in all formats. In 11 appearances, he has averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 33.8 minutes per game.