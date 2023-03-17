Braun registered nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and two steals over 20 minutes during Thursday's 119-100 victory over Detroit.

Braun continues to impress, logging 20 minutes for the first time in three weeks. His playing time is on the rise, coinciding with Reggie Jackson basically falling out of the rotation. There isn't enough here for Braun to be considered a pickup in standard formats, but those in deeper leagues should at least put him on the radar.