Nuggets' Christian Braun: Sitting again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Braun is still on the mend from a left ankle sprain and will miss his fifth straight matchup. The fact that he hasn't yet been upgraded to either questionable or doubtful ahead of a game is likely a sign that he's not yet close to a return, though the team has yet to provide a firm timetable on when he may be cleared to take the court.
