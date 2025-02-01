Braun is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Hornets on Saturday.
Braun will take the place of Russell Westbrook (hamstring) in the starting lineup Saturday. Braun averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 29.9 minutes per game in January.
