Braun will move into the first unit for Sunday's game versus Sacramento.

The Nuggets are resting their entire starting lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Braun will get the spot start and be joined by Bruce Brown, Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar and DeAndre Jordan. In his previous five starts this season, Braun has averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.8 treys, 1.0 steals and 1.2 turnovers per contest on 56.8 percent shooting.