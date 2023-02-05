Braun will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
The only Denver regular starter who will be active tonight is Michael Porter Jr., so Braun should get all the run he can handle in this one. In his previous two starts, Braun has compiled averages of 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 triples, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per contest.
