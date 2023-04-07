Braun will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Suns, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Braun will be joined in the first unit by Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Peyton Watson and DeAndre Jordan. Over four starts this season, Braun has registered averages of 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 triples and 0.8 steals per contest on 57.6 percent shooting.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Efficient outing in loss•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Gets starting nod•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Gets cardio in Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Shines in 20-minute performance•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Plays four minutes in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Available Sunday•