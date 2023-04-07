Braun will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Suns, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Braun will be joined in the first unit by Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Peyton Watson and DeAndre Jordan. Over four starts this season, Braun has registered averages of 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 triples and 0.8 steals per contest on 57.6 percent shooting.