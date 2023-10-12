Braun (calf) is questionable for Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Braun could miss his second straight preseason game with a calf injury. If he's downgraded to out, his next chance to suit up will be Sunday's preseason rematch with the Bulls.
