The Nuggets picked up Braun's (calf) third-year option Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Braun played an important role in Denver's championship run last year, averaging 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes across 76 appearances during the regular season. He will now stay in Denver at least through 2024-25 and will likely receive a sixth-man role this season.