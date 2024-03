Braun is in the starting lineup to face the Lakers on Saturday.

Braun will start at shooting guard due to the absence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (personal). This will be Braun's first start of the season, and seventh of his NBA career. He's averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 60 appearances off the bench in 2023-24.