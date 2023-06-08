Braun finished with 15 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 109-94 win over the Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic (32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists) and Jamal Murray (34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds) did the heavy lifting for Denver on Wednesday, but Braun's contributions off the bench were essential while starters Michael Porter, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to go 7-for-21 from the field. Braun's own shooting performance looks like a major outlier -- he converted at a 49.5 percent clip from the field during the regular season -- but he may have earned himself a longer leash in head coach Michael Malone's rotation heading into Friday's Game 4 in any case.