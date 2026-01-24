site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nuggets-christian-braun-still-sidelined | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Still sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Braun (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Braun will miss an eighth straight game due to a sprained ankle, and it doesn't appear as though he is closing in on a return. His absence has allowed Jalen Pickett to enter the starting lineup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories