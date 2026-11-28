Braun finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 120-107 win over the Jazz.

It's the second time in the last three games that Braun has produced at least 20 points, something he hadn't done since Oct. 30 before his recent scoring surge. The fifth-year wing has scored in double digits in eight straight contests, averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.5 combined blocks and steals over that span while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor.