Braun recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's 117-105 loss to the Suns.

Braun made his presence felt on both ends of the court, and his five combined rebounds and assists complemented his three defensive contributions. The 33-minute workload was encouraging, particularly considering Denver's crowded rotation, but his offensive opportunities remain limited alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Braun's ability to contribute across multiple categories gives him a relatively stable fantasy floor, although his scoring ceiling remains modest compared to Denver's primary offensive options.